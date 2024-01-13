Significant Fire Causes Extensive Damage in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand

A severe blaze erupted at a bustling market near Kerukocha village in Chakulia block, East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, on Saturday, reducing over 15 firecracker stalls, 13 motorcycles, and a pickup van to ash. The market, humming with anticipation for the upcoming Tusu festival on Monday, was suddenly thrown into chaos.

The Unfolding of the Incident

The fire, whose origins are currently under investigation, took more than an hour to douse with the aid of a fire tender. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started at a firecracker stall, which was illegally set up, and rapidly spread to the surrounding stalls, causing extensive damage. Interestingly, despite the intensity of the blaze and the scale of the damage, there were no casualties reported.

Role of Authorities and Response

Authorities promptly responded to the crisis. The police, who were quick to arrive at the scene, have identified the traders responsible for the unauthorized stalls and are expected to take legal action against them. The estimated financial loss incurred from the fire ranges between 10 to 15 lakh rupees, a significant blow to the local economy, particularly in light of the upcoming Tusu festival celebrations.

Political Response and Aftermath

In the aftermath of the incident, local MLA Sameer Mohanty visited the site, commenting on the annual tradition of the market set up for the Tusu festival and expressing regret over the incident. The event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety regulations and their enforcement, particularly in public spaces with high footfall and significant activity.

The incident has cast a pall over the Tusu festival, an event that is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of the region. As the investigation progresses, it will be crucial to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future, preserving both the safety and the traditions of the community.