Shropshire's A5 Road Closure: Police Incident Disrupts Traffic

The A5 road in Shropshire, Midlands, became the epicentre of attention as it was sealed off in both directions following a police incident. The closure, causing significant disruption, affected the stretch of the A5 in the Gobowen area, just north of Oswestry, and close to the Welsh border.

West Mercia Police took swift action, managing the situation and shutting down the road between the Five Crosses roundabout and the North Gledrid roundabout, impacting both northbound and southbound traffic.

Impact on Traffic and Authorities' Response

National Highways, sensing the magnitude of the disruption, warned that the closure could persist for several hours. They promptly deployed resources to assist with traffic management, working in tandem with the police. A statement was issued on their website confirming the closure and explicitly mentioning the involvement of West Mercia Police.

Advice to Motorists and Unknown Circumstances

As the closure loomed large, motorists were advised to find alternative routes to avoid the affected area. The authorities extended gratitude for their patience during this difficult time. However, the specifics of the police incident, the catalyst for the disruption, were not disclosed, casting a veil of mystery over the event.

Earlier Incident and Reopening

Earlier in the day, the A5 at Gobowen had been closed due to a crash, causing a similar disruption. The police reported the closure at Five Crosses Roundabout in Gobowen at about 9am on Sunday. The traffic was affected in both directions, and diversions were promptly put in place. However, by 11.35 am, the road was reopened. The incident occurred on the A5 between the B5069 (South Gobowen/Hospital Roundabout) and the B5009 Gobowen turn-off.