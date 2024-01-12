en English
Accidents

Shoreham Crash Victims’ Families Oppose Pilot’s Bid to Fly Again

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Shoreham Crash Victims’ Families Oppose Pilot’s Bid to Fly Again

The 2015 Shoreham Airshow tragedy continues to cast long shadows over the lives of the victims’ families. A recent claim by pilot Andrew Hill, involved in the fatal crash that claimed 11 lives, has rekindled their pain. Hill seeks to have his suspended flying license reinstated, a move that has been met with outrage and disbelief from the bereaved.

Unresolved Pain and Anger

Despite Hill’s acquittal on charges of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2019, the families continue to bear the weight of their loss. They contend that Hill, who has not accepted responsibility for the tragic event, does not deserve to fly again in public airspace. The families, including Caroline Schilt and Anthony Mallinson who lost their son and father respectively, have lambasted Hill’s actions as selfish and unaccountable.

Legal Tussle and Public Sentiment

In 2022, the victims were ruled to have been unlawfully killed, another painful reminder of the incident for the families. Hill’s attempt to challenge this verdict legally was dropped in 2023, leaving the original ruling unchallenged. The local MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tim Loughton, has echoed the sentiments of his constituents. He termed the possibility of Hill regaining his flying license as ‘unconscionable’, reflecting the collective sentiment against Hill’s potential return to flying.

Preventing Future Tragedies

While the families’ immediate reaction is one of outrage, their long-term focus is on preventing such tragedies from reoccurring. This incident has underlined the need for a stricter scrutiny of pilot licenses, particularly in the aftermath of fatal crashes. As Hill’s case continues to unfold, the families remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and accountability, a testament to their enduring strength and resilience.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

