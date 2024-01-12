en English
Accidents

Shootout on Detroit’s West Side: Officer and Two Others Hospitalized

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Shootout on Detroit’s West Side: Officer and Two Others Hospitalized

In the late hours of January 11th, a Detroit neighborhood was rattled by the echo of gunfire. The 12900 block of Burt Road, located on Detroit’s west side, became a battleground as local police officers responded to a suppressed Shotspotter alert. The situation escalated rapidly, transforming a quiet residential building into the epicenter of a violent shootout. One police officer, two other individuals, and the collective peace of a community found themselves in the crosshairs of this unforeseen crisis.

From Alert to Active Gunfire

Everything started at 11:18 p.m., when Detroit police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Burt Road and Davidson in response to a Shotspotter alert. The advanced gunfire detection tool indicated suppressed gunfire in the vicinity, leading officers to an apartment building. As they entered, they were met with an active shooter situation on the second floor. The routine response quickly spiraled into a harrowing firefight, with one officer receiving gunshot wounds in the exchange.

Hospitalized and Holding On

The wounded officer was promptly taken to Sinai Grace Hospital by his colleagues. According to reports, he was shot at least twice in the upper chest. Despite the severity of his injuries, he was conscious, alert, and capable of communication. Two other participants in the shooting were also injured. They were found inside the house, their injuries raising questions about who pulled the trigger. Following the shootout, three weapons were found at the scene, suggesting a complex narrative yet to be unraveled.

Bravery Amidst Bullets

Detroit Police Chief James White lauded the courage and professionalism displayed by the officers. He recognized the potential for a far more tragic outcome had the officers not acted swiftly and bravely. After reviewing body camera footage, he confirmed that the two other individuals injured were not shot by the responding officers, a detail that may prove crucial as the investigation proceeds.

As the dust settles, the incident on Burt Road leaves a community grappling with fear and uncertainty. Yet the story of the officers’ bravery and the hope for a full recovery for all those injured serve as reminders of human resilience amidst chaos and violence.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

