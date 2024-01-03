en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home

In a quiet corner of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, an eerie silence hangs in the air following the tragic discovery of a 66-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, lifeless inside their own home. The investigation, led by the Sheboygan Police Department, began after a concerned neighbor reported the absence of the well-known couple since Monday.

Discovery Prompted by a Note

On Wednesday, January 3, a handwritten note taped to the couple’s mailbox caught the attention of the authorities. It was this note, along with a key to the residence, that instigated the police response. A chilling scene awaited the officers inside the home, where they found the couple with gunshot wounds.

Funeral Instructions and Firearm Found

Apart from the bodies, the police also discovered instructions for funeral arrangements and the firearm believed to have played a part in this tragic incident. The presence of these items paints a grim picture of the events that transpired within the walls of the house, leaving many unanswered questions in the wake of their discovery.

A Community in Shock

The incident has left the Sheboygan community reeling in shock, as they grapple with the sudden loss of two respected individuals. While the investigation into the deaths is ongoing, the police have reassured the public that there is no perceived threat to their safety. Yet, the ripple effect of this tragedy continues to unsettle the community as they anxiously await further details from the authorities.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
A tragic turn of events unfolded last month in unincorporated Bloom Township near Park Forest when a three-car collision claimed the life of a 71-year-old man. Walter Smith, a resident of Thornton, fell victim to an accident caused by a reckless driver under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on December 16, just
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
5 mins ago
Ventura County Deputy Injured in Hit-and-Run During Burglary Response
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
6 mins ago
Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Early Morning Pedestrian Collision
Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion
4 mins ago
Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
4 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
Fatal Collision in Clark County Claims Two Lives
4 mins ago
Fatal Collision in Clark County Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
1 min
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
1 min
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
1 min
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
2 mins
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
2 mins
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
2 mins
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
3 mins
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
3 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
3 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
49 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app