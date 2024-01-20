Shark Attack at Atlantis Bahamas: Safety Concerns Rise

Atlantis Bahamas, a popular resort known for its aquatic adventures, experienced a terrifying incident when a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark during a Shark Tank expedition. The incident led to the immediate shutdown of the shark tank and has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the resort.

Unprecedented Incident at Atlantis

The victim, identified as a young boy from Maryland, was participating in an underwater expedition when he was bitten on his right leg by a shark. The boy was airlifted back to the U.S., underwent successful surgery, and is currently in stable condition. This incident is the first guest-related shark attack since Atlantis Bahamas began offering the Shark Tank experience in 2006.

Video Footage Raises Questions

Videos captured two days prior to the incident have surfaced, showing guests participating in a similar underwater excursion. The guests, wearing large white helmets, can be seen in close proximity to approximately 15-20 sharks, the largest being around eight feet long. Guided by three chaperones, the guests are led on a 20-minute underwater walk before returning to the water park. However, it remains unclear if the conditions during the video were the same at the time of the attack.

Investigation Underway

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is currently investigating the incident. Atlantis Bahamas has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the attack. The operator of the experience, Blue Adventures by Stuart Cove, has launched an internal investigation and is cooperating with authorities. Despite the rarity of shark attacks, with only 57 confirmed unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2022, this incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place during aquatic adventures at the resort.