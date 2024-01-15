Shalimar Express Derailment: A Symptom of Pakistan’s Railway Woes

In the early hours of Monday, the Shalimar Express, on its routine journey from Karachi to Lahore, suffered a derailment close to the Badal Nala station. The incident, involving three coaches of the train, fortunately did not result in any passenger injuries. Pakistan Railway’s spokesperson hurriedly assured that all passengers were unharmed and that a relief train was immediately dispatched from Karachi’s Cantt Station to provide necessary aid.

Investigation Underway

As the news broke, an investigation was promptly initiated to uncover the root cause of the derailment. The focus is not only on determining the incident’s cause but also on implementing measures to prevent such mishaps in the future, thereby enhancing the safety of rail travel on this heavily trafficked route.

A Chronic Issue

The derailment of the Shalimar Express serves as a stark reminder of the continuous problems faced by Pakistan’s railway system. The system has been under fire for its deteriorating infrastructure and several instances of official negligence that have led to severe accidents in the past.

Recalling Past Tragedies

This incident echoes past tragedies in Pakistan’s rail history, such as the 2021 collision in Sindh province that resulted in 65 fatalities and the 1990 disaster, which claimed 210 lives, marking it as the worst rail disaster in Pakistan. The frequent derailments of the Shalimar Express, including two incidents within the past four days, and a similar occurrence last year near the Rohri railway station, underscore the urgency of addressing these issues.