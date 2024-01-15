en English
Accidents

Shalimar Express Derailment: A Symptom of Pakistan’s Railway Woes

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Shalimar Express Derailment: A Symptom of Pakistan’s Railway Woes

In the early hours of Monday, the Shalimar Express, on its routine journey from Karachi to Lahore, suffered a derailment close to the Badal Nala station. The incident, involving three coaches of the train, fortunately did not result in any passenger injuries. Pakistan Railway’s spokesperson hurriedly assured that all passengers were unharmed and that a relief train was immediately dispatched from Karachi’s Cantt Station to provide necessary aid.

Investigation Underway

As the news broke, an investigation was promptly initiated to uncover the root cause of the derailment. The focus is not only on determining the incident’s cause but also on implementing measures to prevent such mishaps in the future, thereby enhancing the safety of rail travel on this heavily trafficked route.

A Chronic Issue

The derailment of the Shalimar Express serves as a stark reminder of the continuous problems faced by Pakistan’s railway system. The system has been under fire for its deteriorating infrastructure and several instances of official negligence that have led to severe accidents in the past.

Recalling Past Tragedies

This incident echoes past tragedies in Pakistan’s rail history, such as the 2021 collision in Sindh province that resulted in 65 fatalities and the 1990 disaster, which claimed 210 lives, marking it as the worst rail disaster in Pakistan. The frequent derailments of the Shalimar Express, including two incidents within the past four days, and a similar occurrence last year near the Rohri railway station, underscore the urgency of addressing these issues.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

