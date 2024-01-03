en English
Accidents

Shaftesbury Firefighters Swiftly Respond to Emergency Call

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
In a swift and coordinated response, firefighters from Shaftesbury were dispatched to a residence in Horsehill Place, Shaftesbury, following an emergency call received by the ambulance service at 10 am on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Displaying the efficiency that characterises our emergency services, the Shaftesbury crew was on the scene within five minutes of the call.

Successful Entry and Intervention

The firefighters successfully entered the property through a window, demonstrating their adaptability and resourcefulness in emergency situations. Their swift action allowed paramedics to access a casualty inside the property, reflecting the deep coordination between the two emergency services in such critical situations.

Handover to the Ambulance Service

Following the firefighters’ successful intervention, the incident was handed over to the ambulance service. This handover highlights the seamless and effective collaboration between the fire and ambulance services, each playing their crucial role in responding to emergencies and protecting the public.

Confirmation by SWASFT

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed the callout. The Trust stated that the incident occurred at 09:04hrs and involved deploying a double-crewed land ambulance to the location near Ludwell, Shaftesbury.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

