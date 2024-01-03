Shaftesbury Firefighters Swiftly Respond to Emergency Call

In a swift and coordinated response, firefighters from Shaftesbury were dispatched to a residence in Horsehill Place, Shaftesbury, following an emergency call received by the ambulance service at 10 am on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Displaying the efficiency that characterises our emergency services, the Shaftesbury crew was on the scene within five minutes of the call.

Successful Entry and Intervention

The firefighters successfully entered the property through a window, demonstrating their adaptability and resourcefulness in emergency situations. Their swift action allowed paramedics to access a casualty inside the property, reflecting the deep coordination between the two emergency services in such critical situations.

Handover to the Ambulance Service

Following the firefighters’ successful intervention, the incident was handed over to the ambulance service. This handover highlights the seamless and effective collaboration between the fire and ambulance services, each playing their crucial role in responding to emergencies and protecting the public.

Confirmation by SWASFT

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) confirmed the callout. The Trust stated that the incident occurred at 09:04hrs and involved deploying a double-crewed land ambulance to the location near Ludwell, Shaftesbury.