Severe Winter Weather Leads to School Closures Across Virginia

In a move prioritizing safety amid severe winter weather, schools in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro will remain closed on Tuesday, January 16. A winter weather advisory in effect until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. predicts an expected snowfall of up to an inch in the morning with a possible cumulative total of 2 to 4 inches from the storm that began on Monday.

Travel Advisory and Road Conditions

AccuWeather has issued a warning for Tuesday morning travel, forecasting slow and slippery conditions. However, road conditions are anticipated to improve as the day progresses. With temperatures projected to hover around the freezing mark, the risk of icy roads persists.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that many roads in the Valley have been plowed and treated. Yet, the risk of refreezing overnight into Tuesday morning remains a concern. VDOT advises against travel during winter weather conditions and warns that anticipated snow showers overnight could lead to additional accumulation, especially on untreated surfaces.

School Closure Trend Across States

Similar measures are being taken across different states. Extreme winter conditions have led to school closures not only in Virginia but also in West Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, North Texas, and several parishes in Louisiana. The decision to close schools has been driven by the determination to ensure the safety of students, families, and staff.

Some schools in these regions have announced plans to resume operations on Thursday, January 18, while others will monitor the weather and decide about Wednesday closures at a later time.