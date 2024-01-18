Severe Winter Storm Indigo Threatens US with Heavy Snowfall and Icy Conditions

Winter Storm Indigo, a severe weather system, is currently threatening the United States with substantial snowfall and perilous icy conditions. The Weather Channel’s meteorologist, Domenica Davis, has reported that widespread snow is expected, with northern New England potentially receiving up to eight inches. In addition to the heavy snow, the storm is also predicted to cause considerable ice accumulation, creating significant hazards to regions on its path.

Storm Indigo’s Icy Threat

The freezing rain anticipated from this storm is expected to transform highways into ice rinks, posing dangerous conditions for travelers. As a result, advisories have been issued urging people to exercise extreme caution or avoid venturing out altogether due to the high risk of accidents on the slick roads. Particularly, the National Weather Service has issued alerts for ice storms in Oregon and southwest Washington. Winter weather alerts have also been enforced for various regions across the country.

Impact and Aftermath

Winter Storm Indigo has already left its mark, causing at least 27 deaths across the US, with eight of those in Portland, Oregon. The storm has resulted in a quarter inch of ice in Portland, leaving over 60,000 people without power. The storm’s destructive force has already resulted in fatalities due to downed trees, including a tragic incident where a power line killed three people and injured a toddler.

Bracing for More

The storm is expected to continue its eastward journey, bringing more snowfall from Washington DC to New York. The Northeast is gearing up for more snow and freezing rain as the storm advances. School closures, flight delays, and cancellations are already in effect due to the Arctic blast. The storm is also causing lake effect snowfalls and below-average temperatures to the Northern and Central Plains.