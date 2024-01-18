en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Severe Winter Storm Indigo Threatens US with Heavy Snowfall and Icy Conditions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Severe Winter Storm Indigo Threatens US with Heavy Snowfall and Icy Conditions

Winter Storm Indigo, a severe weather system, is currently threatening the United States with substantial snowfall and perilous icy conditions. The Weather Channel’s meteorologist, Domenica Davis, has reported that widespread snow is expected, with northern New England potentially receiving up to eight inches. In addition to the heavy snow, the storm is also predicted to cause considerable ice accumulation, creating significant hazards to regions on its path.

Storm Indigo’s Icy Threat

The freezing rain anticipated from this storm is expected to transform highways into ice rinks, posing dangerous conditions for travelers. As a result, advisories have been issued urging people to exercise extreme caution or avoid venturing out altogether due to the high risk of accidents on the slick roads. Particularly, the National Weather Service has issued alerts for ice storms in Oregon and southwest Washington. Winter weather alerts have also been enforced for various regions across the country.

Impact and Aftermath

Winter Storm Indigo has already left its mark, causing at least 27 deaths across the US, with eight of those in Portland, Oregon. The storm has resulted in a quarter inch of ice in Portland, leaving over 60,000 people without power. The storm’s destructive force has already resulted in fatalities due to downed trees, including a tragic incident where a power line killed three people and injured a toddler.

Bracing for More

The storm is expected to continue its eastward journey, bringing more snowfall from Washington DC to New York. The Northeast is gearing up for more snow and freezing rain as the storm advances. School closures, flight delays, and cancellations are already in effect due to the Arctic blast. The storm is also causing lake effect snowfalls and below-average temperatures to the Northern and Central Plains.

0
Accidents United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Unforeseen Incidents and Events Span Across U.S. and Australia
A series of dramatic transportation incidents have unfolded throughout the United States and Australia, punctuated by unexpected events and unique stories. From emergency airplane landings to a light rail collision, the series of events illustrates the unpredictability of life and the potential dangers posed by travel and extreme weather conditions. Emergency Landings Highlight Aviation Risks
Unforeseen Incidents and Events Span Across U.S. and Australia
Boeing 747 Makes Safe Emergency Landing Following Engine Malfunction
51 mins ago
Boeing 747 Makes Safe Emergency Landing Following Engine Malfunction
Mid-Air Engine Malfunction: Cargo Plane Lands Safely Amid Flames
51 mins ago
Mid-Air Engine Malfunction: Cargo Plane Lands Safely Amid Flames
Torquay United Pays Tribute to Deceased Supporter and Son Amidst Tragic Circumstances
28 mins ago
Torquay United Pays Tribute to Deceased Supporter and Son Amidst Tragic Circumstances
Tragic Road Accident in Odisha Claims Life of Woman, Critically Injures Father-in-Law
31 mins ago
Tragic Road Accident in Odisha Claims Life of Woman, Critically Injures Father-in-Law
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
38 mins ago
Iowa Community in Mourning: Couple Perishes in Orange City House Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Kosovo's Political Landscape: Leposavic Petition Crosses Signature Requirement
2 mins
Kosovo's Political Landscape: Leposavic Petition Crosses Signature Requirement
Christine McGuinness: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Personal Challenges Post-Divorce
2 mins
Christine McGuinness: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Personal Challenges Post-Divorce
Nanny State 2.0: The Hidden Agendas Behind Health Interventions
2 mins
Nanny State 2.0: The Hidden Agendas Behind Health Interventions
Devesh and Sarvesh Dominate Rhythmic Pair Event at Khelo India Youth Games 2023
2 mins
Devesh and Sarvesh Dominate Rhythmic Pair Event at Khelo India Youth Games 2023
Southampton Shatters 103-year-old Record, Clinches Victory Against Swansea City
3 mins
Southampton Shatters 103-year-old Record, Clinches Victory Against Swansea City
Resilient Hornets Overcome Injury Woes to Defeat Spurs
3 mins
Resilient Hornets Overcome Injury Woes to Defeat Spurs
Pakistan: Absent from the US's Indo-Pacific Strategy
6 mins
Pakistan: Absent from the US's Indo-Pacific Strategy
Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Faces Code Violation for Sushi Break
7 mins
Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Faces Code Violation for Sushi Break
Controversial Fatwa Resurfaces in Pakistan Ahead of 2024 General Election
7 mins
Controversial Fatwa Resurfaces in Pakistan Ahead of 2024 General Election
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
1 hour
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app