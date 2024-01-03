Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden

Swathes of southern Sweden, particularly the Skane region, are currently in the grip of severe weather conditions. Power-packed winds and unrelenting snowfall have resulted in numerous road accidents, with several vehicles skidding off the roads due to the treacherous conditions.

Unprecedented Road Accidents

Maria Mattson, a seasoned traffic reporter for Swedish Radio’s local channel in Malmo, has reported an unprecedented number of vehicles sliding off the road in her career. The E6 highway, between Malmo and Angelholm, has become a hotspot for accidents amidst the adverse weather. Mattson advises residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, positing that staying at home is the safest option under the current conditions.

Far-Reaching Impacts of Severe Weather

Train company Vy, grappling with the severity of the weather, has cancelled trains between Kiruna and Luleå in the far north of Sweden as temperatures have plunged to -41.1C. In Stockholm, snow has wreaked havoc with bus routes, with temperatures expected to dip as low as -20C. Sweden’s meteorological body, SMHI, has issued weather warnings for snow and wind in different parts of the country, with some areas recording temperatures below minus 40.

Weather Warnings and Disruptions

The severe weather conditions have not only disrupted travel but also normal life in the region. The municipality of Arendal in southern Norway saw heavy snowfall resulting in up to 70 cm of accumulation in a single day. Schools and kindergartens have been shut down, while mail delivery and garbage collection services have been disrupted. Weather forecasts predict an additional 40 cm of snowfall, further complicating matters. Meteorological services in Sweden and Denmark have issued warnings about intense precipitation of wet snow and rain in the Skåne region and northern Jutland, potentially leading to local flooding. The adverse weather conditions have also affected ferry operations between Poland and Sweden, further highlighting the far-reaching impacts of the severe weather.