Severe Weather Forces Closure of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass in Washington State

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, a critical highway in Washington State, is currently shut down in both directions due to severe weather conditions and multiple vehicle spinouts. This closure encompasses the eastbound lanes beginning at North Bend at milepost 34 and the westbound lanes starting at Cle Elum at milepost 85, causing significant disruptions to traffic.

Adverse Weather Conditions

The harsh weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, have created dangerous driving conditions leading to multiple vehicle spinouts. The snow levels in the Cascades are expected to total anywhere from 6 to 12 inches at elevations around 1,000-1,500 feet by Saturday night. These conditions have made it necessary to close the Snoqualmie Pass on I-90, a vital transportation link, to ensure the safety of all motorists.

Uncertainty on Road Reopening

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has yet to provide an estimated time for the pass to reopen. The department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and seek alternate routes until the road conditions improve.

Impact on Traffic

The closure of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass in both directions is causing significant traffic disruptions. It is expected that the closure will continue to impact both local and interstate traffic until the adverse weather conditions subside and the roadway is safe for travel once again. The closure has also resulted in vehicle spinouts blocking the roadway, further exacerbating the situation.