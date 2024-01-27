Severe Weather Brings Floods and Thunderstorms to Southeast and Midwest; Northeast Faces Cold Risks

A stormy tableau is set to unfold across the United States this weekend, with the National Weather Service predicting scattered showers and thunderstorms for Arkansas, the Tennessee and Ohio Valley. The inclement weather is poised to extend across parts of the Southeast and Midwest, following a week of severe weather that has already claimed one life due to overwhelming flooding in Texas.

A Watchful Eye on Flood-Prone Regions

As the country braces for the weekend, flood watches have been put in place for approximately 20 million people spanning a vast region from Mississippi to West Virginia. In a bid to ensure the safety of residents, additional flood alerts have been issued from Texas to Michigan. Near Houston, rivers such as the Trinity River near Liberty and the West Fork San Jacinto River near Humble are already battling rising floodwaters after substantial rainfall.

Northeast on Alert for Cold Weather Risks

While the Southeast and Midwest grapple with floods and storms, the Northeast is preparing for its own set of challenges. Cold weather risks are looming over the region, with light snow and freezing rain predicted in southern New England. Despite the imminent severe weather, hope glimmers on the horizon with weather conditions anticipated to improve by the end of the weekend.

Historical Landmark Succumbs to Nature's Fury

In an unfortunate turn of events, a century-old bridge in Conroe, Texas, linked to the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, became a casualty of the relentless rains. The bridge collapsed under the weight of the flooding, adding a historical note to the ongoing severe weather narrative.

Pacific Northwest Bracing for Heavy Rainfall

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is also on weather watch, with a moist weather stream expected. Predictions indicate 1 to 4 inches of rain over the coastal ranges and Cascades, which could lead to minor flooding in rivers such as the Pudding River at Aurora.