Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive

In the early hours of today, a severe traffic incident was reported on Prince Charles Drive, located near the Rubis Station, east before the intersection with Fox Hill Road. The accident, which occurred suddenly, has resulted in several individuals lying injured on the pavement, painting a grim scene.

Emergency Services Rally to the Scene

Upon receiving reports of the accident, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) swiftly responded, rushing to the accident site to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. However, the situation continues to develop as more details come to light.

Residents and Motorists Alerted

Local residents and motorists have been advised to proceed with caution in the vicinity of Prince Charles Drive near the Rubis Station. The accident has not only caused distress among the locals but has also led to a slowdown in the traffic flow in the area.

