Accidents

Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway

In a grave turn of events, the tranquil morning of Wednesday was disrupted by a severe traffic accident on the historic route of Triq l-Infetti in Mdina. The harsh collision between a Toyota Vitz and a Hyundai i20 occurred at 6:50 am, leading to an immediate closure of the road and a redirection of traffic.

Details of the Incident

The driving seat of the Toyota was occupied by a 22-year-old man hailing from the coastal town of Birzebbuga. The Hyundai, on the other hand, was driven by a 38-year-old man from Dingli. The impact of the collision was such that it required the assistance of the Civil Protection Department to rescue the younger driver from the wreckage of his vehicle.

Hospitalization and Investigation

Both drivers, following the horrifying incident, were rushed to the hospital. However, the details regarding their medical condition remain undisclosed as of now. The authorities have swiftly jumped into action, initiating an investigation to unravel the exact circumstances leading to this devastating event.

Impact on Traffic

As a direct consequence of the accident, the traffic was immediately redirected to prevent further mishaps and to facilitate the investigation process. The authorities are working diligently to clear the site and restore the regular flow of traffic.

This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of a single moment’s distraction. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes more critical to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

Accidents Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

