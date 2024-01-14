en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Severe Storm in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal: A Tale of Tragedy and Rescue

A powerful storm has wrought havoc in Thongathi, KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in severe loss of lives and property. This tragedy has brought to fore the dangerous implications of such natural disasters, how quickly they can escalate, and the devastating effects they have on communities.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

In a heartrending incident, a woman and a child lost their lives when their home collapsed amidst torrential downpours. This event took place while they were asleep, underscoring the unpredictable and destructive nature of the storm. The tragic incident was uncovered by the first responders from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) and the Verulam SAPS.

Rising Death Toll

The relentless storm, which raged over the festive period and into the New Year, has claimed a total of 40 lives in the region. The floodwaters have not only taken lives but have also forced numerous communities to evacuate from low-lying areas prone to flooding. The devastating impact of the storm has struck a significant blow to the community of Thongathi.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Amidst the chaos and destruction, emergency response teams have been tirelessly working to save lives and reduce the damage caused by the storm. IPSS Medical Rescue and Emer-G-Med reported successful rescues in Tongaat and the eThekwini region, respectively. The coordinated efforts of these teams are a ray of hope for the beleaguered residents of Thongathi.

0
Accidents Africa Disaster
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
20 mins ago
Children Saved from Icy Waters: A Near Tragedy Turns into a Tale of Courage
In a heart-stopping incident near Nuremberg, Germany, two young children, aged 9 and 10, found themselves on thin ice, quite literally. They fell through the frozen surface of a lake, plunging into the frigid waters, and it was only the timely intervention of a passer-by that saved them from potential tragedy. Bravery in the Face
Children Saved from Icy Waters: A Near Tragedy Turns into a Tale of Courage
Jansen Jones: A Life Cut Short, A Legacy That Lives On
49 mins ago
Jansen Jones: A Life Cut Short, A Legacy That Lives On
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
52 mins ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
Brighton's Volk's Electric Railway Scene of Tragic Dog Death
20 mins ago
Brighton's Volk's Electric Railway Scene of Tragic Dog Death
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
20 mins ago
Indian Army Jawan Loses Life to Banned Chinese Manja: A Wake-Up Call for Stricter Enforcement
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
44 mins ago
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
22 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
22 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
23 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
23 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
24 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
24 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
24 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
24 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
25 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app