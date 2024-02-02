Severe Storm Floods Voyager Of The Seas Cruise Ship: Passengers Share Harrowing Experiences

A recent video reveals the harrowing experience of passengers aboard the Voyager Of The Seas, a cruise ship caught in a storm in the Gulf of Mexico on January 26. The footage, recorded by passenger Travis Hair, portrays the chaos unleashed by the storm inside the vessel as it was returning to Galveston, Texas, from Cozumel, Mexico.

Inside the Stormy Voyage

The video shows a scene of significant flooding inside the cruise ship. Water from the storm can be seen inundating Hair's cabin balcony. Amidst high winds, food and glassware were sent crashing to the floor, and floodwaters surged through the balconies. The ship's deck was left in disarray, with sunbeds strewn about, displaced by the storm's ferocity.

Passengers Recount Their Terrifying Experiences

Another passenger, Chelsea Ireland, recounted the ship's severe tilting due to the heavy winds. She described the sensation of moving within the cabin as akin to climbing a steep hill. Elaina Escobedo, a 21-year-old passenger, reported incidents of flying objects and her grandmother's wheelchair rolling across the cabin amidst the havoc.

Not an Isolated Incident

This event follows a similar incident last month involving another Royal Caribbean ship, the Serenade of the Seas. The cruise line has been contacted for comments regarding the situation. Meanwhile, a different cruise ship, the Carnival Sunshine, also recently experienced chaos during a storm in Charleston, South Carolina. Passengers reported flooding, destruction, and a lack of communication from the crew for over 12 hours. Despite the ordeal, a Carnival representative reassured that the guests were safe, and the ship has since set sail for another cruise.