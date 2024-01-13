Severe Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down Grand Avenue in Phoenix

A significant traffic incident rattled the early hours of Friday morning, painting a grim scene along the western lanes of Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road in Phoenix. The incident involved multiple vehicles, the severity of which was underscored by one car found toppled off the road and another bearing the scars of substantial front-end damage.

Wreckage on Grand Avenue

The multi-car crash led to a significant disruption to the morning commute as investigators arrived on the scene. The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed the closure of the westbound lanes, though no estimated time for reopening was provided. This led to major traffic delays, with the impact of the crash reverberating far beyond the immediate vicinity.

Investigation Underway

The Glendale Police were quick to respond, arriving at the scene around 5 a.m. Alongside assessing the situation, they began an investigation into the possible factors contributing to the collision. The inquiry is expected to cast a particular focus on speed and impairment as potential culprits.

Consequences of the Crash

The consequences of the crash extend beyond traffic disruption. As of the time of this report, the extent of any potential injuries remains undisclosed. However, the severity of the crash and the life-threatening injuries suffered by one driver hint at the devastating personal toll. The public has been advised to check current traffic conditions and stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.