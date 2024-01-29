Severe Head-On Collision in Hudson, NH Spurs Emergency Response, Ongoing Investigation

An intense head-on collision in Hudson, New Hampshire, sparked an emergency response on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. The accident occurred at 162 Lowell Road, where police found two heavily damaged vehicles—a 2012 Dodge Caravan and a 2015 Jeep Renegade.

Collision Details

Initial findings suggest that the Dodge Caravan veered into the opposing southbound lane, resulting in a violent collision with the Jeep Renegade. The impact's severity was such that the Caravan's driver had to be airlifted via medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for immediate treatment. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Jeep Renegade were rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.

The Ongoing Investigation

As of now, authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Local law enforcement has requested any potential witnesses to contact Officer Collishaw to assist in the ongoing investigation. While the extent of the injuries is still being determined, the details about the collision have been made public to help in gathering more information.

Call for Witnesses

The Hudson police have appealed to the public for their assistance in understanding the circumstances leading to this severe accident. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together the events of that fateful Saturday afternoon. The officers are particularly interested in any details that can clarify why the Caravan swerved into the opposite lane, resulting in the head-on collision.

As the investigation continues, the Hudson community stands together, hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured and a comprehensive understanding of the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future.