Accidents

Severe Chain Traffic Accident in Türkiye: 11 Dead, 57 Injured

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
In the early hours of Thursday, a chain of collisions, often referred to as a ‘chain traffic accident,’ occurred on a highway in Türkiye, claiming the lives of at least 11 people and injuring 57 others. The accident, a grim reminder of the unpredictability of life, resulted in significant disruptions on the highway and serves as a potent trigger to revisit traffic safety measures.

The Unfolding of a Tragedy

The tragedy unfolded on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province. The dense fog and poor visibility were reported as key contributing factors to the accident. The collision involved seven vehicles, including buses and a truck, and resulted in a ripple effect of impacts, causing a chain reaction of crashes. This type of accident typically occurs when a sudden stop or reduced visibility triggers a series of impacts.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured. The Health Minister reported that among the injured, eight were in critical condition. The accident site is undergoing efforts for clearance, which led to a temporary halt of traffic towards Istanbul.

The Sakarya County Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into the incident, with six drivers involved in the accident already detained. The authorities are probing factors like road conditions, vehicle speeds, and driver behavior to understand what precisely precipitated this tragic event.

Implications and Preventive Measures

Traffic accidents of this magnitude not only cause immediate disruption and loss but also prompt a re-evaluation of existing traffic safety measures. The incident, which led to such a large loss of human life and injuries, underscores the importance of continual improvements in road safety protocols, driver education, and effective emergency response systems. The tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the need for collective responsibility and vigilance on the road, to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

