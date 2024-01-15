en English
Accidents

Several Injured in Bus Collision on Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Several Injured in Bus Collision on Yamuna Expressway Near Mathura

In the early hours of Monday, a severe collision occurred on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Two buses – a stationary state transport vehicle and a private bus – slammed into each other, resulting in numerous injuries. The exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries are still under investigation, although initial reports suggest that at least 20 people were affected.

The Collision on the Expressway

The collision took place when a private bus rammed into a stationary state transport bus. The impact of the crash, said to be quite substantial, left both vehicles damaged and several passengers injured. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. As the situation unfolds, more details about the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are expected to emerge.

The Yamuna Expressway: A Hotspot for Accidents

The Yamuna Expressway, a vital artery connecting the capital city, New Delhi, with Agra, has frequently been the site of traffic incidents. The high-speed corridor, while beneficial for efficient transport, has often raised concerns about safety. Accidents like the one that occurred early today not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also pose serious threats to the safety of commuters.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

