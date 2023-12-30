Seventh Fire Outbreak in Port Harcourt’s Orazi Axis Devastates Shop Owners

A devastating fire erupted at Ebony Road in the Orazi axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, leaving in its wake numerous shops and goods destroyed, amounting to a loss of millions of naira. This incident, unfortunately, marks the seventh fire outbreak in the area in December alone.

Victims Recall the Incident

For the victims, the experience was nothing short of a nightmare. Okeke, one of the victims, explained his futile attempt to control the blaze that engulfed his shop. Despite having two fire extinguishers at his disposal, the scale of the fire was beyond what he could handle. Okeke’s losses, in his words, are so massive that they would not be recoverable even with N100 million.

Another victim, Christian Simon, operator of a provision store, echoed the sentiments of confusion and helplessness that were prevalent among the shop owners during the fire. He watched his entire shop succumb to the flames, powerless to do anything about it.

Fire Containment and Extinguishing

Ultimately, it was the concerted efforts of the Shell Fire Service and the shop owners that contained and extinguished the fire. Their timely intervention prevented the spread of the fire and further damage.

Challenges Faced by the Federal Fire Service in Rivers State

Controller Mrs. Garba Affiong, representing the Federal Fire Service in Rivers State, underscored the challenges her service faces. She pointed to a shortage of equipment and fire trucks as a significant obstacle to their response to multiple fire incidents. Mrs. Affiong appealed to the state government for assistance, stressing that the entire state is serviced by only one fire appliance, which was out of service for maintenance during a recent fire.

She emphasized the urgent need for more equipment to effectively manage such emergencies and prevent such devastating losses in the future.