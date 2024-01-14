Seven Fishermen Rescued by Philippine Coast Guard off San Joaquin Coast

In a dramatic turn of events, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully rescued seven fishermen who found themselves in peril off the coast of San Joaquin town in Iloilo province. The distress incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, as their fishing boat encountered engine trouble, leaving them stranded eight nautical miles off the southeast portion of San Joaquin.

Initial Distress Report

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of San Joaquin was the initial point of contact, receiving the distress report. Acting promptly, the MDRRMO coordinated with the PCG-Iloilo sub-station in Tigbauan to initiate the rescue mission. The urgency of the situation necessitated the collaboration of multiple parties to ensure the safe rescue of the fishermen.

The Rescue Operation

Initiating a swift response, a joint team from the PCG-Iloilo sub-station in Tigbauan and its outpost in the municipality of Guimbal launched the search and rescue operation. The seven fishermen, all residents of Barangay Nalundan, Guimbal, were successfully rescued amidst the challenging circumstances.

Post-Rescue Measures

Following the successful rescue operation, the distressed fishing boat was towed back to Barangay Cabubugan in Guimbal. This incident serves as a testament to the readiness and efficiency of the Philippine Coast Guard and the MDRRMO of San Joaquin, who worked in unison to avert a potential maritime disaster.