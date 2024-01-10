Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in the serene settings of Colfax Township, Michigan, a service dog named Smokey, a German shepherd, was shot and killed. The perpetrator, a hunter who mistook the loyal companion for a predator, ended the life of Smokey as he was accompanying his owner during an evening walk on November 27.

Mistaken Identity Leads to Tragedy

The owner, while walking with Smokey, heard the dread-filled sound of a gunshot followed by a heartrending yelp from his faithful friend. The scene was set around dusk on their driveway, enveloped by federal and state forest land. Upon rushing to Smokey’s aid, the owner made the tragic discovery of the dog fatally wounded.

The arrow of accountability pointed to a 65-year-old man from Harrietta, the hunter who had fired the devastating shot. In his defense, the hunter claimed that he saw a coyote in his rifle scope, which was set to a 3X zoom, offering a field of view of approximately 40 feet. The hunter was positioned about 104 yards away from the scene, and despite the owner walking just 12 feet behind Smokey with an illuminated headlamp, the hunter insisted he had not seen anyone near the animal.

Justice on the Horizon?

Following the incident, an arrest warrant was issued for the hunter on December 29. Acting in accordance with the law, the hunter turned himself in at the Wexford County Jail on January 5. He now faces the serious charges of killing/torturing animals and reckless/negligent use of a firearm.

The incident has sparked a debate about the responsibility of hunters and the safety of pets and people alike. It has also cast a shadow over the hunting community, raising questions about the ethics and practices of this pastime. The case continues to unfold, with many waiting to see the scales of justice tip in favor of the innocent victim, Smokey, and serve as a stern reminder for all hunters to act responsibly.