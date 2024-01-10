en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Service Dog Mistaken for Coyote, Shot Dead: A Call for Responsible Hunting

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded in the serene settings of Colfax Township, Michigan, a service dog named Smokey, a German shepherd, was shot and killed. The perpetrator, a hunter who mistook the loyal companion for a predator, ended the life of Smokey as he was accompanying his owner during an evening walk on November 27.

Mistaken Identity Leads to Tragedy

The owner, while walking with Smokey, heard the dread-filled sound of a gunshot followed by a heartrending yelp from his faithful friend. The scene was set around dusk on their driveway, enveloped by federal and state forest land. Upon rushing to Smokey’s aid, the owner made the tragic discovery of the dog fatally wounded.

The arrow of accountability pointed to a 65-year-old man from Harrietta, the hunter who had fired the devastating shot. In his defense, the hunter claimed that he saw a coyote in his rifle scope, which was set to a 3X zoom, offering a field of view of approximately 40 feet. The hunter was positioned about 104 yards away from the scene, and despite the owner walking just 12 feet behind Smokey with an illuminated headlamp, the hunter insisted he had not seen anyone near the animal.

Justice on the Horizon?

Following the incident, an arrest warrant was issued for the hunter on December 29. Acting in accordance with the law, the hunter turned himself in at the Wexford County Jail on January 5. He now faces the serious charges of killing/torturing animals and reckless/negligent use of a firearm.

The incident has sparked a debate about the responsibility of hunters and the safety of pets and people alike. It has also cast a shadow over the hunting community, raising questions about the ethics and practices of this pastime. The case continues to unfold, with many waiting to see the scales of justice tip in favor of the innocent victim, Smokey, and serve as a stern reminder for all hunters to act responsibly.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
In a distressing turn of events, Grammy Award-winning South African musician DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, suffered injuries in a severe travel accident. The incident occurred en route to Mar Del Plata, Argentina, where he was scheduled for a performance. The details of the accident were made public through a statement shared on
Grammy-Winning DJ Black Coffee Injured in a Severe Travel Accident
Roberto Canessa Discusses 'La sociedad de la nieve', Netflix's Portrayal of the Andes Tragedy
41 mins ago
Roberto Canessa Discusses 'La sociedad de la nieve', Netflix's Portrayal of the Andes Tragedy
Tragic Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life in Bomaderry
46 mins ago
Tragic Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life in Bomaderry
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Triggers Search Operation
13 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Triggers Search Operation
Boeing Admits Mistake After 737 Max 9 Incident; Jets Grounded for Inspection
24 mins ago
Boeing Admits Mistake After 737 Max 9 Incident; Jets Grounded for Inspection
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
31 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
37 seconds
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
51 seconds
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
2 mins
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
2 mins
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
2 mins
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
3 mins
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
3 mins
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
4 mins
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
4 mins
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
20 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
53 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
5 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app