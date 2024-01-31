Serious Van-Truck Collision on U.S. Highway 183: Investigation Underway

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a grave traffic incident transpired on U.S. Highway 183 near Lampasas, Texas, involving a collision between a passenger van and a stationary 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that the mishap unfolded in the 4000 block of Highway 183 North, causing a partial obstruction of the thoroughfare.

Breakdown of the 18-Wheeler

The 18-wheeler, which had fallen into a state of mechanical failure, was parked in the external southbound lane. As a safety precaution, reflective markers had been strategically placed behind the disabled vehicle. Despite these preventive measures, the looming disaster proved to be inevitable.

The Unfortunate Collision

Driving the 2020 Ford Transit van was a 28-year-old man hailing from Pasadena, Texas. A momentary lapse in attention proved catastrophic as he failed to evade the stationary truck upon spotting it. The collision that ensued led to dire consequences.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The impact of the crash inflicted severe injuries on a 33-year-old male passenger in the van. The man was promptly airlifted to Seton hospital in Round Rock for immediate medical intervention. The authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mishap and the sequence of events leading up to it.