Accidents

Serious Two-Car Crash Traps Victims, Disrupts Traffic on Route 15

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
On Wednesday, January 3, a severe two-vehicle collision occurred on Route 15 near Basford Road in Point of Rocks, Maryland, leaving two individuals trapped within their vehicles. The incident, which took place shortly after 1:50 p.m. prompted an immediate response from Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

Emergency Response

Due to the magnitude of the crash and the entrapment of the victims, additional rescue squads were called into action. Two police helicopters were dispatched, underscoring the gravity of the situation. By approximately 2:20 p.m., both victims were successfully extricated from their vehicles.

Impact on Traffic

As a result of this life-saving operation, Route 15 was temporarily closed in both directions at Basford Road. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, causing significant disruption to the usual traffic flow.

Ongoing Investigation

As the situation evolved, updates were anticipated regarding the status of the victims and the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash. The incident is a stark reminder of the hazardous nature of road travel and the importance of driving safely and responsibly.

Accidents
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

