Serious Two-Car Crash Traps Victims, Disrupts Traffic on Route 15

On Wednesday, January 3, a severe two-vehicle collision occurred on Route 15 near Basford Road in Point of Rocks, Maryland, leaving two individuals trapped within their vehicles. The incident, which took place shortly after 1:50 p.m. prompted an immediate response from Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

Emergency Response

Due to the magnitude of the crash and the entrapment of the victims, additional rescue squads were called into action. Two police helicopters were dispatched, underscoring the gravity of the situation. By approximately 2:20 p.m., both victims were successfully extricated from their vehicles.

Impact on Traffic

As a result of this life-saving operation, Route 15 was temporarily closed in both directions at Basford Road. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes, causing significant disruption to the usual traffic flow.

Ongoing Investigation

As the situation evolved, updates were anticipated regarding the status of the victims and the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash. The incident is a stark reminder of the hazardous nature of road travel and the importance of driving safely and responsibly.