Traffic Collision Halts Limerick Commute, Sparks Delays for Commuters

A grave road traffic incident has led to the temporary closure of a key road in Limerick, Ireland. The mishap transpired on the stretch between Charleville and Kilmallock, demanding the prompt arrival of Garda and emergency services at the locus.

Collision Site and Traffic Disruption

The R515 Charleville Road in Kilmallock, specifically the stretch between the junction with L1536 'The Pike' Effin on the Charleville side and the junction with L8573 'Pender's Bend' on the Kilmallock side, is currently under lockdown. The aftermath of the collision is expected to cause significant traffic delays, particularly during the Friday afternoon rush.

Emergency Response

Multiple units from the fire service, including two from the Limerick Fire Service, are reportedly on-site dealing with the fallout of the accident. Their involvement came after receiving a distress call at approximately 3.10 PM on the day of the incident.

Alternate Routes and Public Transport Impact

Long tailbacks on the Charleville Road are causing disruptions across the town and surrounding areas. Bus routes, particularly the 520 service from Kilmallock to Charleville, are also being affected. An official statement from Transport for Ireland has confirmed that a detour is currently in operation. As a part of the traffic management plan, motorists are being directed to use the N20 as an alternative route via R518 to Kilmallock.