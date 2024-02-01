Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 93 in Reading, Massachusetts: One Hospitalised

In a harrowing incident on the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Reading, Massachusetts, a serious multi-vehicle crash led to significant damage and injuries. The crash, which ensnared three vehicles, resulted in traffic being backed up for over two miles, disrupting the smooth flow of the interstate artery.

Injuries and Immediate Response

One individual, caught in the vehicular maelstrom, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The person's condition remains critical, and medical professionals are working tirelessly to stabilize the situation. The identity of the individual has not been disclosed yet, and authorities are working closely with the family during this challenging time.

Road Closure and Investigation

Following the crash, the two right travel lanes of the Interstate were swiftly closed by the authorities. This action was taken to ensure the safety of other road users and to facilitate the ongoing investigative processes. Currently, the cause of the incident is still under scrutiny, with authorities examining the crash site with meticulous attention to detail.

Next Steps and Public Safety

With the crash site under thorough examination, updates about the incident will be made available as and when more information comes to light. The priority remains to ensure the well-being of those affected by the crash and maintain the safety of the public. Road users are urged to exercise caution in the vicinity of the crash site until normalcy is restored.