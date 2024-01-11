en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 Leads to Major Traffic Delays

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 Leads to Major Traffic Delays

A grave traffic mishap unfolded on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Shepherd Lane in Evendale, resulting in serious injuries and significant traffic disruption. The unfortunate event transpired post 1 p.m., when a driver, in a misguided attempt to rejoin the interstate via an exit ramp, collided with a crash cushion. This initial collision set off a chain of events that led to the driver losing control of the vehicle and subsequently colliding with several on-the-scene vehicles traveling in the same direction.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

Emergency responders were quick to arrive on the scene. The injured driver was immediately transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to receive urgent medical attention for the serious injuries sustained. In the wake of the incident, the highway was sealed off for an approximate duration of three hours to manage the situation and conduct an initial investigation. During this time, traffic was rerouted through the Shepherd Lane exit ramp, causing significant delays.

Impact and Current Status

The accident had a substantial impact on traffic flow along Interstate 75. The closure of the southbound lanes led to significant delays, affecting numerous commuters. Nevertheless, the highway has been reopened since then, and traffic flow has resumed its normal course. The incident marked a grim start to the day for the residents of Evendale and the frequenters of Interstate 75. As investigations continue, it remains to be seen what implications this accident could have on traffic regulations and safety measures in the area.

0
Accidents United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
High-Speed Chase in Ohio Ends in Gunfire: State Troopers Confront Chicago Murder Suspect
It was a tense afternoon on the highways of Ohio as state troopers engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a murder suspect fleeing from Chicago. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was wanted on charges of murder and had been on the run. The chase was initiated following a failed traffic stop and
High-Speed Chase in Ohio Ends in Gunfire: State Troopers Confront Chicago Murder Suspect
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Grim Reminder of Winter Sports Dangers
25 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Grim Reminder of Winter Sports Dangers
Press Conference Sheds Light on Fatal Avalanche at California Ski Resort
27 mins ago
Press Conference Sheds Light on Fatal Avalanche at California Ski Resort
Human Resilience and Heroic Rescues: Tales from Austria's Peak and Slovenia's Depth
21 mins ago
Human Resilience and Heroic Rescues: Tales from Austria's Peak and Slovenia's Depth
Severe Motorcycle Accident Disrupts Brisbane's Central Business District
24 mins ago
Severe Motorcycle Accident Disrupts Brisbane's Central Business District
Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento Leaves Motorcyclist Severely Injured: Family Appeals for Justice
25 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento Leaves Motorcyclist Severely Injured: Family Appeals for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
46 seconds
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
1 min
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
2 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
14 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
15 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
15 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
16 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
16 mins
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
25 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app