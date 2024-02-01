Serious Injury Crash Halts Traffic on U.S. 52 in Downtown St. Paul

A serious accident has brought traffic to a halt on the U.S. 52 highway leading into downtown St. Paul. The incident occurred on a Thursday afternoon, prompting immediate action from the Minnesota State Patrol, who are now leading the investigation into this severe injury crash. As a consequence of the unfolding situation, traffic is currently being rerouted from the northbound U.S 52 at Eaton Street.

Highway Closure and Traffic Diversion

The sudden closure of this pivotal artery into St. Paul's city center has undoubtedly caused significant disruption. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a statement estimating the road to be operational post 4:30 p.m. on the same day. For now, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Extent of Injuries Unknown

Despite the urgency of the situation, the Minnesota State Patrol has yet to define the precise nature and extent of the injuries resulting from the crash. The investigation is in its initial stages, and the authorities are working diligently to unravel the circumstances leading up to the accident. The pedestrian's condition, which is of paramount concern, remains undisclosed at this moment.

Anticipating Further Updates

The Minnesota State Patrol has assured the public that more information will be shared as it becomes available. The eyes of St. Paul and beyond are fixed on this critical situation, hoping for a favorable outcome in the face of such a disturbing incident. Meanwhile, the community is urged to exhibit patience and understanding as the law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to bring clarity to these tragic events.