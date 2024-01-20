Serious Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Collision on U.S. Route 68

Two individuals are nursing severe injuries after a catastrophic two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 68 near Antram Road in Union Township, Clinton County, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident took place on Friday evening, shortly after 5 p.m.

Collision Details

A 24-year-old driver from Xenia, heading northbound on Route 68, attempted an overtaking maneuver. This decision resulted in a head-on collision with a southbound vehicle operated by a 49-year-old motorist from Blanchester. The impact was severe, causing significant injuries to both drivers.

Emergency Response

In the aftermath of the crash, local emergency services responded promptly. The injured were rushed to Clinton Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention. Their current medical conditions remain undisclosed, heightening concerns about their recovery.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are now meticulously investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is spearheading the investigation, supported by the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department, and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Route 68 were temporarily closed to facilitate the probe and clear the wreckage. The crash's cause remains unknown, and authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on this tragic event.