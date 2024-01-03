en English
Accidents

Serious Collision Shuts Down A47 in Both Directions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Serious Collision Shuts Down A47 in Both Directions

In a significant disruption to the regular flow of traffic, a severe collision led to the shutdown of the A47 on Wednesday evening. The accident, involving a lorry and a car, occurred on the stretch of the A47 between the A141 March Road and the B1167 New Cut. The crash was first reported shortly before 4:30 pm. At the time of the incident, it was not confirmed if there were any casualties or injuries resulting from the crash.

Details of the Closure

Renowned traffic monitoring system, Inrix, provided the specifics of the closure. The report indicated that there was queueing traffic as a result of the accident. The particular segments of the road impacted range from the A141 March Road at the Guyhirn Roundabout in Guyhirn to the B1167 New Cut in Thorney.

Emergency Services Response

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, although it remains unclear if anyone sustained injuries in the accident. The severity of the collision resulted in a considerable build-up of traffic, with vehicles queueing at the scene and delays escalating on approach.

Ongoing Situation

As this situation continues to evolve, further updates will be necessary to provide detailed information on the resolution of the traffic disruption and the condition of those involved in the collision. Both motorists and local residents are advised to stay tuned for these updates and to seek alternate routes where possible.

Accidents United Kingdom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

