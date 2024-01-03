Serious Collision Shuts Down A47 in Both Directions

In a significant disruption to the regular flow of traffic, a severe collision led to the shutdown of the A47 on Wednesday evening. The accident, involving a lorry and a car, occurred on the stretch of the A47 between the A141 March Road and the B1167 New Cut. The crash was first reported shortly before 4:30 pm. At the time of the incident, it was not confirmed if there were any casualties or injuries resulting from the crash.

Details of the Closure

Renowned traffic monitoring system, Inrix, provided the specifics of the closure. The report indicated that there was queueing traffic as a result of the accident. The particular segments of the road impacted range from the A141 March Road at the Guyhirn Roundabout in Guyhirn to the B1167 New Cut in Thorney.

Emergency Services Response

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, although it remains unclear if anyone sustained injuries in the accident. The severity of the collision resulted in a considerable build-up of traffic, with vehicles queueing at the scene and delays escalating on approach.

Ongoing Situation

As this situation continues to evolve, further updates will be necessary to provide detailed information on the resolution of the traffic disruption and the condition of those involved in the collision. Both motorists and local residents are advised to stay tuned for these updates and to seek alternate routes where possible.