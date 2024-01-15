Serious Collision in Sacramento Involving Box Truck and Bicyclists

In a tragic turn of events on December 5, 2023, a severe collision was reported near 35th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sacramento, CA. The incident, involving a box truck and two bicyclists, unfolded on the Highway 99 offramp around 6:00 p.m.

Details of the Collision

The two bicyclists, identified as men in their 40s and mid-30s, bore the brunt of the impact and were critically injured. Following the crash, they were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for emergent care. The truck driver, involved in the collision, remained at the scene and extended complete cooperation with law enforcement officials.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigations indicate that drugs and alcohol were not factors contributing to the collision. As a result of the incident, the northbound Highway 99 offramp was temporarily closed to facilitate a thorough investigation.

