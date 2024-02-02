Serious Collision in Bolton: Motorbike and Car Incident Prompts Urgent Response

In a serious collision on Aldercroft Avenue in Breightmet, Bolton, a motorbike and a car dramatically met just before 4 pm on a Wednesday. The violent encounter necessitated the urgent intervention of the North West Ambulance Service, which was alerted at precisely 3.53 pm. The response was immediate and robust, with advanced paramedics and a critical care team being dispatched to manage the crisis.

Emergency Response

Amid the chaos, a helicopter, identified by onlookers, made its descent onto a nearby field. The air ambulance carried a team ready to tend to the victim, who suffered serious leg and head injuries. Following the initial treatment, the injured individual was airlifted to the hospital for further care. The sight of the air ambulance, coupled with the severity of the accident, created a palpable tension in the air, resonating deeply with the witness who feared for the victim's life.

In the aftermath of the crash, the area transformed into a scene of rigorous investigation. The police sealed off Aldercroft Avenue, indicating that the road might remain inaccessible for several hours. As officers diligently worked to piece together the events leading to the collision, the identity of the victim remained undisclosed. Despite eyewitness speculations that the victim might have been a boy, the police have not confirmed any details regarding the victim's age or identity.

Public Statement Awaited

While the community waits for the details to unfold, Greater Manchester Police have yet to make a public statement regarding the incident. The silence amplifies the anticipation and underlines the seriousness of the event as investigators continue to diligently work on the case. As the news of the collision continues to reverberate throughout Bolton, the hope for a swift recovery for the victim and answers to the tragic incident remain high.