en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Serious Collision Closes Vital A419 Route in Wiltshire

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Serious Collision Closes Vital A419 Route in Wiltshire

On the quiet, early morning hours of January 3, 2024, the A419 in Wiltshire, a pivotal artery linking Swindon with Gloucestershire and beyond, came to a sudden, abrupt halt. A serious collision had occurred, necessitating its closure in both directions – a jarring disruption to the steady hum of traffic usually coursing through this strategic route.

Detailed Scene of the Collision

Stretching from the junction for the A4259 to junction 15 for the M4 near Swindon, the road lay silent and still, a stark contrast to its usual thrum of activity. The scene was lit by the harsh, white glare of emergency services’ lights, their stark beams cutting through the darkness of the late-night winter chill. Police officers, their breath misting up in the cold air, worked methodically at the crash site, situated between the important junctions.

Impact on Traffic and Commuters

As a result of the collision, the slip road for junction 15 was shut down in both directions. This sudden closure sent ripples of disruption across the region’s traffic system. The A419, usually a critical conduit for vehicles darting between the M4 at Swindon and the A417 towards Gloucestershire – and further to the M5 – was eerily silent. Commuters were left scrambling, seeking alternative routes and bracing themselves for inevitable delays.

Efforts for Investigation and Restoration

At the heart of the closure lies a meticulous collision investigation by Wiltshire police, their efforts ongoing as they unravel the circumstances leading to this incident. The road is expected to remain closed until at least noon of the same day, as authorities work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the route before allowing its regular pulse of traffic to resume.

0
Accidents Transportation United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quick Action Averts Potential Disaster at Kanpur Petrol Pump Amidst Nationwide Strike

By Rafia Tasleem

Devastating Fire Engulfs Houses in Port Mourant: Community's Resilience Tested

By Ebenezer Mensah

Philippine Senator Bong Go Extends Condolences to Japan Post Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Driver Sentenced to Ten Months for Causing Pedestrian's Death by Careless Driving

By Geeta Pillai

The Miraculous Rescue of Dave the Terrier: A New Year's Eve Tale ...
@Accidents · 11 mins
The Miraculous Rescue of Dave the Terrier: A New Year's Eve Tale ...
heart comment 0
Maltese New Year’s Day Murder Suspect Confesses; Resurfaced Video of Past Crime Shocks Nation

By Nimrah Khatoon

Maltese New Year's Day Murder Suspect Confesses; Resurfaced Video of Past Crime Shocks Nation
Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase

By Justice Nwafor

Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase
Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral
Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury

By Rizwan Shah

Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
36 seconds
Cricket Showdown: Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza's Resilience Against Australia's Bowling Attack
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
2 mins
Sargodha Board Triumphs at All Pakistan Inter-Boards Sports Gala
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
2 mins
Foothill Girls' Basketball Team Leads the Season; Amador Boys' Teams Also Celebrate Victories
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
2 mins
Northern Ireland Braces for Political Shake-Up in Upcoming UK General Election
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
2 mins
In-depth Analysis: The Competitive Spirit of Girls’ High School Basketball Games
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
2 mins
Motorcycle Racing Legend Ian Hutchinson Returns to Track After Health-Induced Hiatus
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
2 mins
SMU Triumphs Over Charlotte in a Competitive Basketball Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app