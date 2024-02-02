Serious Collision at Harvester Restaurant Car Park in Benfleet Calls for Public Assistance

Chaos ensued in the quiet town of Benfleet, Essex, as a woman sustained a severe leg injury following a collision in a Harvester restaurant car park. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:35 pm, triggered an immediate response from emergency services, including police, paramedics, and firefighters.

Emergency Services Respond

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was on the scene, primarily as a precautionary measure, while the East of England Ambulance Service Trust focused on providing medical assistance to the injured woman. Despite the severity of the injury, the woman's condition remains undisclosed.

A Call for Public Assistance

In the wake of the incident, Essex Police are actively seeking public assistance in their ongoing investigation. They are particularly interested in any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the accident. The police have made it straightforward for the public to contribute any relevant details through various contact methods.

Anonymous Reporting Option

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Essex Police have also offered the option to report through the independent charity Crimestoppers. This move serves to encourage a greater contribution from the public, potentially providing crucial leads that could help clarify the series of events leading up to this unfortunate incident.