Serious Car Crash at Kingsley Village Centre: One Injured

A catastrophic car crash in the Marks & Spencer car park at the Kingsley Village centre off the A30 at Fraddon has left one person with grave injuries. The incident, which occurred in the early afternoon, involved two vehicles, one of which collided with a metal bollard outside the store. Witnesses at the scene depicted a distressing scenario with a grey car involved, shopping items strewn all over, and a significant police presence, including unmarked vehicles.

Emergency Response

An air ambulance was also spotted landing in a nearby field, indicating the severity of the situation. The area was promptly cordoned off, and the car park was shut down as part of the immediate response. Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 pm and are currently managing the situation.

Appeal for Public Assistance

In their attempts to get to the bottom of this unfortunate event, Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking assistance from the public. They are appealing for anyone with critical information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. All pertinent information should be forwarded to them, quoting the specific log number for this incident.

