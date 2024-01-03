en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Serious Car Crash at Kingsley Village Centre: One Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Serious Car Crash at Kingsley Village Centre: One Injured

A catastrophic car crash in the Marks & Spencer car park at the Kingsley Village centre off the A30 at Fraddon has left one person with grave injuries. The incident, which occurred in the early afternoon, involved two vehicles, one of which collided with a metal bollard outside the store. Witnesses at the scene depicted a distressing scenario with a grey car involved, shopping items strewn all over, and a significant police presence, including unmarked vehicles.

Emergency Response

An air ambulance was also spotted landing in a nearby field, indicating the severity of the situation. The area was promptly cordoned off, and the car park was shut down as part of the immediate response. Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 pm and are currently managing the situation.

Appeal for Public Assistance

In their attempts to get to the bottom of this unfortunate event, Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking assistance from the public. They are appealing for anyone with critical information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. All pertinent information should be forwarded to them, quoting the specific log number for this incident.

Other Incidents

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after an alleged hit and run crash which left a 78-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Seaton Sluice, Northumberland. Elsewhere, a car crashed into a pie and mash shop in Dagenham, causing significant damage, and a driver fled the scene before the police arrived. In Capheaton on the A696, a 19-year-old man and a female passenger were involved in a serious car crash on New Year’s morning, with the male driver suffering serious injuries to his head, arm, and pelvis.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mysterious Act of Arson Shakes Huntington Township, Adams County

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Eve House Fire in Waldorf: Unattended Cooking Oil to Blame

By Rafia Tasleem

Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County

By Mazhar Abbas

Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Workplace Safety Violation

By Geeta Pillai

Greensboro Barn Fire: A Night After Christmas Blaze ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Greensboro Barn Fire: A Night After Christmas Blaze ...
heart comment 0
School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized

By Hadeel Hashem

School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized
Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee
Significant Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade Recycling Facility Successfully Contained

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Significant Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade Recycling Facility Successfully Contained
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Teenager’s Fatal Car Accident in Denham Springs under Investigation

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Teenager's Fatal Car Accident in Denham Springs under Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
32 seconds
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
33 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
1 min
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
1 min
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
2 mins
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
2 mins
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
3 mins
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
5 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
9 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
10 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
19 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
20 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
29 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
32 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
52 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app