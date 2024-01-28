Senior New Hampshire Woman Dies in Tragic Maine Car Accident

Billie Laferte, a 76-year-old woman from New Hampshire, tragically lost her life in a car accident that transpired in Lebanon, Maine. The vehicle in which Laferte was a passenger swerved from the road, rolled down an embankment, and violently struck a tree. Laferte, who sustained severe injuries, was trapped inside the wreckage until emergency services arrived on scene.

Emergency Services Respond to Accident

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon, prompted an immediate response from local emergency services. Once at the scene, rescue personnel worked diligently to extricate Laferte from the twisted metal of the car. She was hastily transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Investigation Underway

Maine State Police have since taken charge of investigating the cause of the fatal crash. As part of the procedure, the road where the accident took place was temporarily closed. This closure allowed investigators to thoroughly examine the scene and ensure a comprehensive clean-up process. As a result, local traffic was significantly affected, and drivers were duly advised to seek alternative routes.

Other Passengers in the Car

Alongside Laferte in the car were the driver and another passenger. Despite the severity of the crash, both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been disclosed to the public at this time, and their current conditions remain unknown.