Semi-Truck Collision Blocks Interstate 5, Traffic Diverted

On the northbound side of Interstate 5, near Tumwater, Washington, a collision involving a semi-truck brought traffic to a standstill. The incident, reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation, occurred at 2 p.m. at milepost 101.31, in proximity to Tumwater Boulevard. The semi-truck accident led to the closure of all lanes on the northbound side, causing significant disruptions to traffic flow.

Details of the Accident

According to preliminary reports, two occupants of a passenger car involved in the collision were conscious and able to communicate with emergency medical personnel. The driver of the semi-truck, despite the scale of the incident, was confirmed to be unharmed. As the crash scene unfolds, traffic is currently being redirected onto the shoulder to bypass the blockage, creating a bottleneck situation.

Alternate Routes and Traffic Guidance

Motorists are using Tumwater Boulevard as a detour route, which is now bearing the brunt of the diverted traffic. The authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area until the accident scene is cleared and normal traffic operations can resume. Cleanup crews are working diligently to reopen the interstate, but the exact duration of the closure remains uncertain.

Investigation and Response

The Washington State Patrol, led by Trooper John Dattilo, is handling the crash investigation and response. As the investigation unfolds, further details about the collision will be made available. The semi-truck collision serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on the road and reinforces the importance of safe driving practices.