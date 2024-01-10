Selfie Tragedy: Gatundu Teenager Drowns in Chania River

In a heartbreaking incident, a 16-year-old girl from Gatundu, Rosemary Njeri, tragically drowned in the Chania River while attempting to capture a selfie. The incident, which has left the Gatundu community in a state of mourning, has triggered a critical conversation about the perils linked to taking selfies in hazardous locations.

From Adventure to Tragedy

On the fatal day, Rosemary, along with two of her friends, had embarked on an adventurous expedition near the Chania River. In a bid to freeze a moment in time, Rosemary unfortunately slipped and was swept away by the unforgiving waters of the river. A rescue mission was initiated by the locals but was impeded by the daunting darkness and treacherous terrain. The task of retrieving Rosemary’s body still remains a challenge due to the dangerous state of the river.

A Community in Mourning

The Gatundu community is currently grappling with the painful loss of a young life that held so much promise. The incident has left a somber mood hanging over Gatundu North Kiambu County. The community’s grief is not only centered on the untimely demise of Rosemary but also on the grim reality that several other people have previously lost their lives in the same spot under similar circumstances.

Call for Safety Measures

In the wake of the tragedy, the community has started urging the local government to intervene. The residents are demanding the construction of a bridge across the river and an increase in safety measures to prevent further occurrences of such heartbreaking incidents. Increased public awareness and education campaigns about the dangers of taking selfies in risky locations are also being called for. The community hopes that the local authorities will take immediate action to ensure no other family has to endure the anguish of losing a loved one in such a tragic manner.