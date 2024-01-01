en English
Accidents

Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 pm EST
Security Alert Prompts Home Evacuations in Newry Amid Rising Motoring Fatalities

On New Year’s Day, a security alert in Newry, County Down, led to the evacuation of approximately twelve homes on Drumgullion Avenue. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Army technical officers are currently managing the situation on the ground. Residents have been advised to avoid the Armagh Road vicinity, and those displaced by the evacuation are being sheltered at the Meadow and Armagh Road Community Centre.

Security Alert Triggers Evacuation

The security alert was triggered when a suspicious object was discovered in the back garden of a property on Drumgullion Avenue. This prompted the PSNI to establish cordons in the area and evacuate nearby homes. As part of the ongoing operation, an army robot has been deployed to inspect the suspicious object.

Impact on Local Community

The security operation has significantly disrupted the local community, particularly due to the evacuation taking place on New Year’s Day. Local Sinn Fein councillor, Geraldine Kearns, expressed her condemnation of the situation, pointing out that the alert has resulted in elderly residents being displaced from their homes. The security operation, further complicated by heavy rainfall, is expected to continue into the evening.

Other Incidents and Commendations

In addition to the security alert, Northern Ireland has been grappling with a significant increase in motoring fatalities, recording the highest annual number in eight years. The tragic deaths of Lydia Ross in a crash in Aghadowey and a pedestrian in Mayobridge have been reported. On the other hand, Northern Irish celebrities James Martin and Pamela Ballantine have received New Year honours, bringing some positive news to the beginning of the year.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

