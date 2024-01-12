en English
Accidents

Search Continues for Missing Man Following Idaho Avalanche

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Search Continues for Missing Man Following Idaho Avalanche

An avalanche has gripped the Idaho backcountry near Stevens Peak, triggering an extensive search for one of the three men ensnared in the snowslide. Two of the individuals, initially reported missing, have now been extricated from the icy clutches of the avalanche and are receiving medical attention. One of them is grappling with a broken arm.

Collaborative Search Efforts

The search operation is a joint venture featuring the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Air Force, each lending their resources and expertise to the mission. The reason for the men’s presence in the area has not been officially disclosed, but the region had been flagged for avalanche danger, courtesy of recent snowfall and wind conditions that have rendered the slopes unstable.

Avalanche Warnings in Place

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center had issued a proactive notice, cautioning that human-triggered avalanches were likely on steep terrain. This recent avalanche isn’t an isolated incident. It follows closely in the wake of another fatal avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California where one individual lost their life, and another sustained injuries. In the same area, a second avalanche erupted without claiming any casualties.

Highlighting Winter Sports Risks

These events serve as stark reminders of the inherent risks that accompany winter sports and the critical importance of heeding avalanche warnings. As the search for the missing man continues, the collective gaze of the nation remains fixated on the Idaho backcountry, hoping for a positive resolution to this harrowing ordeal.

Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

