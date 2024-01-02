en English
Accidents

Scripps Institute Develops RiboTAC Molecule for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Scripps Institute Develops RiboTAC Molecule for Parkinson's Disease Treatment

A breakthrough study led by the Scripps Research Institute in Florida, under the guidance of Matthew Disney, PhD, has developed a pioneering Ribonuclease-Targeting Chimera (RiboTAC) named Synucleozid-2.0. This molecule has shown significant potential in the battle against Parkinson’s disease and other α-synucleinopathies. The research focuses on α-synuclein, a protein that plays a key role in the development of these diseases, but has been notoriously difficult to target due to its intrinsically disordered structure.

The Novel Approach

Traditional small-molecule drugs have fallen short in effectively targeting α-synuclein, necessitating a fresh approach. The research team’s innovative strategy involved the targeting of the mRNA of α-synuclein. They achieved this using a small molecule that binds to the structured mRNA, initiating selective degradation.

RiboTAC: The Game Changer

The enhanced version of Synucleozid-2.0, known as RiboTAC, has demonstrated a five-fold improvement in cytoprotective effects by selectively degrading SNCA mRNA, thereby reducing α-synuclein protein levels. This molecule inhibits ribosomes from assembling onto SNCA mRNA, the gene responsible for α-synuclein production, effectively halting the production of the problematic protein.

Rescue and Restoration

Additionally, RiboTAC has shown promising results in rescuing the expression of genes abnormally expressed in neurons derived from Parkinson’s disease patient-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This approach, which does not rely on binding to functional sites of proteins, but instead targets RNA to induce degradation by endogenous nucleases, offers a potential therapeutic strategy for these challenging diseases.

This groundbreaking research indicates a promising direction for the development of orally bioactive medicines with broad tissue distribution. It offers significant hope for the treatment of diseases caused by problematic RNAs, overcoming issues related to the injectable and limited distribution of current oligonucleotide therapies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

