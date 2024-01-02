en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

Violence in Scottish schools has led to a surge in compensation payouts, with one teacher awarded £180,000 following a serious assault. The total compensation awarded to members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) for personal injury claims in 2023 was £541,499, marking a significant increase from the £295,597 paid out in 2022.

Rising Incidents and Costs

Among the payouts were five assault claims. One teacher, who was assaulted three times, received £28,469, while another received £6,020 after being punched by a pupil. Additionally, there were seven accident and health claims. One teacher was compensated with £135,000 for a broken ankle and another received £100,000 for severe knee and foot injuries due to a slip.

Calling for Safety Measures

EIS has called for urgent action from local authorities and the Scottish Government to improve safety, as surveys indicate a high percentage of teachers face physical and verbal abuse. The general secretary of EIS has cited a survey that found 39% of Scottish teachers suffered physical abuse and 94% were verbally abused last year.

Action from the Scottish Government

The Scottish Government acknowledges the rising issue and is developing a national action plan in collaboration with trade union partners to address such incidents. While the details of this plan are still under wraps, the commitment to act signifies a promising step toward enhancing school safety and reducing the financial and human cost of violence in schools.

0
Accidents Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ottawa Fire Services Thwarts Vehicle Fire Threat at Local Restaurant

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Eve Tragedy: SUV Collides with Horse Carriage in Chestertown

By Rafia Tasleem

Electrical Wall Heater Sparks Accidental Fire in Washington

By Salman Khan

Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
New Year's Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power ...
heart comment 0
Explosives Detonated by Juveniles in Kent Sounder Station Parking Garage: No Injuries Reported

By BNN Correspondents

Explosives Detonated by Juveniles in Kent Sounder Station Parking Garage: No Injuries Reported
Pedestrian Michael Ochoa Tragically Killed in Phoenix Collision

By Quadri Adejumo

Pedestrian Michael Ochoa Tragically Killed in Phoenix Collision
A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Amanda Taylor in Mississippi

By Momen Zellmi

A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Amanda Taylor in Mississippi
Deer Collision on U.S. Route 61 Claims Life of Young Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Deer Collision on U.S. Route 61 Claims Life of Young Woman
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
1 min
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
1 min
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
1 min
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
1 min
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
2 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
2 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
2 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
2 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
22 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app