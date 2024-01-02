Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

Violence in Scottish schools has led to a surge in compensation payouts, with one teacher awarded £180,000 following a serious assault. The total compensation awarded to members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) for personal injury claims in 2023 was £541,499, marking a significant increase from the £295,597 paid out in 2022.

Rising Incidents and Costs

Among the payouts were five assault claims. One teacher, who was assaulted three times, received £28,469, while another received £6,020 after being punched by a pupil. Additionally, there were seven accident and health claims. One teacher was compensated with £135,000 for a broken ankle and another received £100,000 for severe knee and foot injuries due to a slip.

Calling for Safety Measures

EIS has called for urgent action from local authorities and the Scottish Government to improve safety, as surveys indicate a high percentage of teachers face physical and verbal abuse. The general secretary of EIS has cited a survey that found 39% of Scottish teachers suffered physical abuse and 94% were verbally abused last year.

Action from the Scottish Government

The Scottish Government acknowledges the rising issue and is developing a national action plan in collaboration with trade union partners to address such incidents. While the details of this plan are still under wraps, the commitment to act signifies a promising step toward enhancing school safety and reducing the financial and human cost of violence in schools.