Accidents

Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident

On a usual Saturday afternoon, Shamshabad road in Hyderabad witnessed a heartrending calamity that claimed two lives and left five others injured. The victims were Meruva Adishesha Reddy, a 57-year-old scientific officer at ECIL, and his mother M Ramulamma, aged 88. The mother-son duo were in their car when Reddy lost control, resulting in a catastrophic collision with an auto rickshaw and a motorbike, and an eventual tumble into a roadside pit.

An Accidental Death Trap

The pit, a byproduct of ongoing highway extension works, became an accidental death trap as the car fell into it. The impact was so severe that it led to the instant death of both Reddy and his mother. The other casualties of this tragic incident were the five individuals who sustained injuries, their lives abruptly disrupted by the horrifying turn of events.

Swift Response from Authorities

In the wake of the accident, police and emergency services promptly arrived at the scene to manage the crisis. The bodies were carefully extracted and transferred to a mortuary, while the injured were rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles on the tragic incident, authorities have launched an investigation to unearth the cause of the accident. The vehicle involved has been referred to the Road Transport Authority for a thorough examination. The result of this examination, along with the investigation findings, will shed light on the circumstances that led to the unfortunate demise of the scientist and his mother.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

