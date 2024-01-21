School Resource Officer Struck by Vehicle near Cherokee Charter Academy: A Close Call

In the quiet town of Gaffney, South Carolina, a sudden incident at the Cherokee Charter Academy shook the community. A school resource officer (SRO), tasked with ensuring the safety of the students, was struck by a moving vehicle. The incident, a result of an unfortunate alignment of circumstances, occurred on a recent Friday afternoon, as the officer was hit by a car driving north on US 29. A downed powerline in the vicinity had compelled the school to modify their dismissal procedures, indirectly leading to the accident.

Officer's Condition and Immediate Response

The SRO, an integral part of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the face. Swift action was taken, and the officer was airlifted to the nearby Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. As per the latest updates, surgery is imminent, but the officer is showing daily improvements. It is anticipated that following a few more days of hospital care, the SRO will be ready for discharge.

Sheriff Mueller's Remarks and Community Support

Sheriff Steve Mueller of the CCSO expressed relief that the accident, though severe, did not result in life-threatening injuries. The incident could have easily turned tragic, he admitted. Encouraging the community to extend their support, he asked for prayers for the speedy recovery of the officer and for the distressed driver involved in the accident. Sheriff Mueller also took the opportunity to acknowledge the widespread support from law enforcement agencies, concerned citizens, and the wider community. The prayers and concern expressed for the SRO's well-being have been a source of strength for both the officer and the sheriff's office.

Investigation and Consequences

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken charge of the investigation into the accident. The driver, who is said to have been very distraught following the incident, was charged with driving too fast for conditions. As the investigation unfolds, the community continues to rally behind the officer, hoping for a full recovery and a return to normalcy. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily in their commitment to public safety.