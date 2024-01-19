School Bus Overturns Near Matarredonda: Four Minors Injured

Early this morning, a school bus carrying 35 students met with an accident near Matarredonda, on the SE-9209 road, between the Sevillian municipalities of Marinaleda and Estepa, resulting in four minors being injured. The bus tipped over, causing panic and confusion among the passengers, but thankfully, the severity of the injuries is reported to be minor.

Immediate Response to the Incident

The incident, which occurred at 08:05, saw an immediate response from various local authorities and emergency services. The Health Emergency Center 061, Provincial Council Firefighters from Osuna and Estepa, the Civil Traffic Guard, Estepa Local Police, and road maintenance staff promptly arrived on the scene.

Three of the injured children, suffering from minor trauma, were rushed by ambulance to the Regional Hospital of Osuna. The fourth child was promptly taken to the Estepa health center. The rest of the students were able to exit the overturned vehicle unassisted and were subsequently taken to the 'Aguilar y Cano' Secondary Education Institute in Estepona.

Estepa City Council's Support and Concern

In the aftermath of the accident, the Estepa City Council activated its Social Services staff to provide support to the families affected by this unfortunate incident. Antonio Jesús Muñoz, the Mayor of Estepa, voiced the council's concern regarding the accident. He confirmed that, thankfully, the injuries sustained were mainly minor and stated that the council would continue to monitor the situation closely.

This accident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, especially for school buses. The incident will likely lead to renewed discussions about safety measures and protocols for school transportation. While the injuries in this case were minor, the emotional impact on the children and their families is significant. As such, continued support from the city council and the wider community will be crucial in the coming weeks.