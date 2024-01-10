en English
Accidents

School Bus Crashes into Pole: Driver’s Mistake Leads to Chaos and Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
School Bus Crashes into Pole: Driver’s Mistake Leads to Chaos and Criticism

In a startling incident, a school bus veered off course and crashed into a telephone pole in Roselle. The accident, which caused not only significant damage but also a downpour of wires, was reportedly due to the driver’s fatal mistake of hitting the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

An Unexpected Turn of Events

The seemingly routine drive took a dire turn when the bus driver, in a moment of confusion, pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The bus, carrying six passengers, including four children, ended up colliding with a telephone pole. The collision resulted in minor injuries for all on board and caused extensive damage to the bus and the pole.

The Aftermath and Immediate Call to Action

Following the crash, the scene quickly turned chaotic. An immediate call to action was made, not for the passengers, but, surprisingly, for the bus. The statement, made in a humorous vein, underscored the significant damage sustained by the bus. The crash had also resulted in downed wires, adding to the gravity of the situation.

A Questionable Response

What raised eyebrows, however, was the driver’s response post-accident. Reports indicate that the driver did not check on one of the boys involved in the crash. This act, or lack thereof, has drawn criticism and concern from observers, prompting a closer scrutiny of the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. For more information and footage of the incident, follow ‘LiveLeak’.

Accidents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

