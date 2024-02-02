School Bag Saves Scottish Girl from Deep Hole Fall: A Tale of Survival in East Lothian

A narrow escape from a deep hole in the woods marked a regular school day for a young girl in East Lothian. The incident, which unfolded on Middlemas Road in Dunbar, saw the girl's school bag become an unlikely saviour, catching onto a tree branch, thereby preventing her from a dangerous plunge into a suspected badger sett.

Unexpected Ordeal

The Scottish schoolgirl, whose identity remains undisclosed, found herself in a startling predicament while on her way home from school. A seemingly normal journey turned into a brush with danger as she fell into a hole more than five feet deep, suspected to be a badger sett. The girl's quick thinking and her school bag's fortuitous catch onto a branch arrested her fall, shielding her from the potential hazards lurking within the cavity.

A Lesson in Wilderness Survival

Summoning her courage and resilience, the young girl executed what can only be described as an army crawl to escape the hole. Her survival instincts and determination allowed her to navigate her way out of the situation, and she returned home safely, albeit considerably shaken.

Caution around Wildlife Habitats

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for caution around wildlife habitats. Badger setts, identifiable by signs like fresh bedding outside holes and distinctive coarse black and white hairs, are common in the UK. Their size can vary significantly, and they can be found in diverse habitats, from woodland edges to open moorland. The girl's mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, conveyed her shock at the event and urged other parents to be vigilant about such potential hazards when her daughter recounted the ordeal.