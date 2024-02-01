Santa Maria Man Convicted for Fatal DUI Hit-and-Run

Earnesto Nava Herrera, a resident of Santa Maria, has been found guilty on several charges, including murder and driving under the influence (DUI), following a deadly hit-and-run incident that shook Nipomo on March 27, 2021. The calamitous event, which claimed the life of an innocent 14-year-old and left two others seriously injured, was the result of Herrera's reckless decision to drive the wrong way on Highway 101.

Unfolding of the Tragic Night

Details from the almost three-week-long trial painted a grim picture of that fateful night. Herrera, under the heavy influence of alcohol, had not only caused a tragic accident but had also fled the scene, leaving behind a scene of horror and despair. His destructive path included crashing into a metal pipe fence and a tree before he finally abandoned his vehicle.

It wasn't until an hour after the crash that authorities discovered Herrera near the freeway. With a blood alcohol level of .164, well above the legal limit, the evidence of his intoxicated state was damning. His actions on that night were not only irresponsible but also deadly, and now he's being held accountable.

An Alarming History of DUI

The trial also shed light on Herrera's previous encounter with the law, a DUI arrest that took place on New Year's Eve 2020. Shockingly, during that incident, he had been explicitly warned about the severe consequences he could face if he continued to drive under the influence and caused a fatality. Despite the stern warning, Herrera chose to ignore the potential risks, leading to the tragic incident in March.

Impending Sentence and Lifetime Consequences

Herrera's sentencing is set for May 5, and he faces the possibility of life imprisonment. This case serves as a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of driving under the influence. The loss of a young life and the severe injuries inflicted on others are a tragic testament to the damage caused by Herrera's reckless choices.